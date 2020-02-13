The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $58.90 after HIG shares went down by -0.98% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:HIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.50 to 62.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.48.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 6 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] sitting at +13.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 14.20, and its Return on Assets is 3.13. These metrics suggest that this The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has 359.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.50 to 62.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 1.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] a Reliable Buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.