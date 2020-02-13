Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] took an upward turn with a change of -11.75%, trading at the price of $7.09 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 674456 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Turtle Beach Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 314.97K shares for that time period. HEAR monthly volatility recorded 3.64%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.92%. PS value for HEAR stocks is 0.48 with PB recorded at 2.80.

Turtle Beach Corporation [NASDAQ:HEAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.77 to 19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.03.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] sitting at +18.80 and its Gross Margin at +37.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 76.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 69.80%. Its Return on Equity is 510.99, and its Return on Assets is 36.26. These metrics all suggest that Turtle Beach Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.83 and P/E Ratio of 5.75. These metrics all suggest that Turtle Beach Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] earns $1,866,474 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has 14.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $117.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.77 to 19.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -8.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 2.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.