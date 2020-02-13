UDR, Inc. [NYSE: UDR] shares went lower by -0.34% from its previous closing of $49.46, now trading at the price of $49.29, also adding -0.17 points. Is UDR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UDR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 289.76M float and a +1.73% run over in the last seven days. UDR share price has been hovering between $50.61 and $43.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

UDR, Inc. [NYSE:UDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.04 to 50.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of UDR, Inc. [UDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UDR, Inc. [UDR] sitting at +18.79 and its Gross Margin at +34.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80%. These measurements indicate that UDR, Inc. [UDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 7.09, and its Return on Assets is 2.63. These metrics suggest that this UDR, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UDR, Inc. [UDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 118.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. UDR, Inc. [UDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 78.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, UDR, Inc. [UDR] earns $828,095 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 38.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

UDR, Inc. [UDR] has 291.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.04 to 50.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.24. This RSI suggests that UDR, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is UDR, Inc. [UDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UDR, Inc. [UDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.