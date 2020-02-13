Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] took an upward turn with a change of 6.57%, trading at the price of $28.71 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.27M shares for that time period. URBN monthly volatility recorded 3.30%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.35%. PS value for URBN stocks is 0.73 with PB recorded at 1.97.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.63 to 34.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.94.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 3 Mar (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] sitting at +9.74 and its Gross Margin at +34.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.80%. Its Return on Equity is 21.36, and its Return on Assets is 14.49. These metrics all suggest that Urban Outfitters, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47. Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.93 and P/E Ratio of 12.61. These metrics all suggest that Urban Outfitters, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] earns $164,609 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 50.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.15 and its Current Ratio is 3.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] has 100.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.63 to 34.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 4.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.