Valero Energy Corporation[VLO] stock saw a move by -0.88% on Thursday, touching 840652. Based on the recent volume, Valero Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VLO shares recorded 412.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock could reach median target price of $107.00.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock additionally went up by +1.16% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VLO stock is set at 3.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.53% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VLO shares showcased 8.00% increase. VLO saw -17.35% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.39% compared to high within the same period of time.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.44 to 101.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.04.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] sitting at +3.54 and its Gross Margin at +4.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has 412.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.44 to 101.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.