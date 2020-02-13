Washington Prime Group Inc.[WPG] stock saw a move by 2.07% on Thursday, touching 3.98 million. Based on the recent volume, Washington Prime Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WPG shares recorded 206.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock additionally went down by -6.92% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.55% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WPG stock is set at -46.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WPG shares showcased -16.38% decrease. WPG saw -50.17% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.14% compared to high within the same period of time.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.87 to 5.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.90.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 26 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at +4.76 and its Gross Margin at +32.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.92, and its Return on Assets is 2.12. These metrics suggest that this Washington Prime Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 293.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 360.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.36 and P/E Ratio of 20.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] earns $859,319 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has 206.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $610.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.87 to 5.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 5.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.