Waste Management, Inc. [WM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $125.61 after WM shares went up by 0.50% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Waste Management, Inc. [NYSE:WM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 97.22 to 125.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Management, Inc. [WM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Management, Inc. [WM] sitting at +18.34 and its Gross Margin at +28.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Waste Management, Inc. [WM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.30%. Its Return on Equity is 31.32, and its Return on Assets is 8.55. These metrics all suggest that Waste Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 159.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 152.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.77 and P/E Ratio of 30.65. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] earns $341,281 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has 423.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 97.22 to 125.47. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 0.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.90. This RSI suggests that Waste Management, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Waste Management, Inc. [WM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. [WM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.