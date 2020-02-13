The share price of Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] inclined by $95.68, presently trading at $86.37. The company’s shares saw 9.87% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $78.61 recorded on 02/12/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as W fall by -8.44% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.90% compared to -8.47 of all time high it touched on 02/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.27%, while additionally dropping -20.87% during the last 12 months. Wayfair Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $108.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.74% increase from the current trading price.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.61 to 173.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.68.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 28 Feb (In 15 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -6.98 and its Gross Margin at +23.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -80.40%. Its Return on Assets is -32.48.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 149.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -25.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. companyname [W] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 94.97.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wayfair Inc. [W] earns $559,153 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 74.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 94.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.61 to 173.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 3.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wayfair Inc. [W], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.