Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] took an upward turn with a change of 2.62%, trading at the price of $39.90 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 833.43K shares for that time period. BXMT monthly volatility recorded 0.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.05%. PS value for BXMT stocks is 6.19 with PB recorded at 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYSE:BXMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.44 to 39.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.88.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] sitting at +37.81 and its Gross Margin at +90.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60%. These measurements indicate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is 9.09, and its Return on Assets is 2.31. These metrics suggest that this Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 325.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 318.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 57.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.51 and P/E Ratio of 16.96. These metrics all suggest that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has 134.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.44 to 39.23. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.31. This RSI suggests that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.