Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] opened at N/A and closed at $47.09 a share within trading session on 02/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $47.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] had 980002 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 829.77K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $29.43 during that period and FWONK managed to take a rebound to $48.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.43 to 48.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.09.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 26 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Formula One Group [FWONK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Formula One Group [FWONK] sitting at -6.02 and its Gross Margin at +5.15.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Formula One Group [FWONK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 43.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Formula One Group [FWONK] earns $401,098 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Formula One Group [FWONK] has 203.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.43 to 48.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Formula One Group [FWONK] a Reliable Buy?

Formula One Group [FWONK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.