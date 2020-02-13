PDL BioPharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: PDLI] opened at N/A and closed at $3.74 a share within trading session on 02/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.67% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.77.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PDL BioPharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: PDLI] had 640042 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.02%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.06 during that period and PDLI managed to take a rebound to $3.89 in the last 52 weeks.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:PDLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.06 to 3.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.74.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 12 Mar (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PDL BioPharma, Inc. [PDLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PDL BioPharma, Inc. [PDLI] sitting at +34.48 and its Gross Margin at +67.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.40%. Its Return on Equity is -8.74, and its Return on Assets is -6.24. These metrics suggest that this PDL BioPharma, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PDL BioPharma, Inc. [PDLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. PDL BioPharma, Inc. [PDLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PDL BioPharma, Inc. [PDLI] earns $1,886,762 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.50 and its Current Ratio is 9.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. [PDLI] has 113.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $424.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.06 to 3.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 4.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.26. This RSI suggests that PDL BioPharma, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is PDL BioPharma, Inc. [PDLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. [PDLI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.