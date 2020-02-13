The share price of Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] inclined by $3.35, presently trading at $3.39. The company’s shares saw 575.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.50 recorded on 02/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WKHS jumped by +9.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.51% compared to 0.30 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.04%, while additionally gaining 264.12% during the last 12 months. Workhorse Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.36% increase from the current trading price.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 16 Mar (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] sitting at -4463.94 and its Gross Margin at -1990.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,093.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 587.40%. Its Return on Assets is -257.88.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 596.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] earns $7,066 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 69.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $234.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 575.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.