Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] dipped by -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $142.98 price per share at the time. Zoetis Inc. represents 476.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.14B with the latest information.

The Zoetis Inc. traded at the price of $142.98 with 1.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZTS shares recorded 2.02M.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.64 to 144.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.03.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] sitting at +32.29 and its Gross Margin at +65.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80%. These measurements indicate that Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 72.21, and its Return on Assets is 14.75. These metrics all suggest that Zoetis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 295.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 294.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.27 and P/E Ratio of 47.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] earns $582,500 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.46 and its Current Ratio is 3.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has 476.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $68.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.64 to 144.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.