The share price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE: ATNM] inclined by $0.24, presently trading at $0.26. The company’s shares saw 36.74% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.19 recorded on 02/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ATNM jumped by +12.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.15% compared to 0.03 of all time high it touched on 02/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.65%, while additionally dropping -56.75% during the last 12 months. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.49% increase from the current trading price.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.24.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 17 Mar (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.08.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has 165.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 7.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.