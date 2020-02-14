The share price of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [NASDAQ: ARLP] inclined by $7.87, presently trading at $7.86. The company’s shares saw 2.08% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.70 recorded on 02/13/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ARLP fall by -8.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.98% compared to -0.71 of all time high it touched on 02/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -29.92%, while additionally dropping -59.03% during the last 12 months. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.14% increase from the current trading price.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [NASDAQ:ARLP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.70 to 20.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.87.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 4 May (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [ARLP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [ARLP] sitting at +14.00 and its Gross Margin at +17.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.40%. These measurements indicate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [ARLP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 32.79, and its Return on Assets is 16.04. These metrics all suggest that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [ARLP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.68 and P/E Ratio of 2.57. These metrics all suggest that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.12 and its Current Ratio is 1.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [ARLP] has 132.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.70 to 20.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 5.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [ARLP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. [ARLP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.