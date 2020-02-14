The share price of Altria Group, Inc. [NYSE: MO] inclined by $45.40, presently trading at $45.65. The company’s shares saw 16.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $39.30 recorded on 02/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MO fall by -2.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.21% compared to -1.01 of all time high it touched on 02/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -10.26%, while additionally dropping -6.84% during the last 12 months. Altria Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $55.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.46% increase from the current trading price.

Altria Group, Inc. [NYSE:MO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.30 to 57.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Altria Group, Inc. [MO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altria Group, Inc. [MO] sitting at +54.45 and its Gross Margin at +65.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.10%. These measurements indicate that Altria Group, Inc. [MO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.00%. Its Return on Equity is -12.35, and its Return on Assets is -2.48. These metrics all suggest that Altria Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.91.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.77.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.31 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has 1.89B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $86.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.30 to 57.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 1.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.46. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altria Group, Inc. [MO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. [MO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.