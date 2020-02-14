Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $18.28 after ARI shares went down by -2.09% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.80 to 19.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 22 Apr (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] sitting at +60.80 and its Gross Margin at +91.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.30%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.42, and its Return on Assets is 4.72. These metrics suggest that this Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 98.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.43.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.64 and P/E Ratio of 14.08. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.64 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has 154.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.80 to 19.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 0.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.