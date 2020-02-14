Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: ABR] shares went lower by -1.79% from its previous closing of $15.09, now trading at the price of $14.82, also adding -0.27 points. Is ABR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 959326 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 102.98M float and a -2.73% run over in the last seven days. ABR share price has been hovering between $15.77 and $11.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:ABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.75 to 15.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.09.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] sitting at +35.42 and its Gross Margin at +96.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60%. These measurements indicate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 14.56, and its Return on Assets is 2.81. These metrics suggest that this Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 379.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 314.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] earns $1,076,831 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 510.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] has 109.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.75 to 15.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.