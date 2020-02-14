Arista Networks, Inc. [NYSE: ANET] dipped by -6.41% on the last trading session, reaching $222.39 price per share at the time. Arista Networks, Inc. represents 76.65M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.21B with the latest information.

The Arista Networks, Inc. traded at the price of $222.39 with 1.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ANET shares recorded 732.68K.

Arista Networks, Inc. [NYSE:ANET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 173.31 to 331.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $237.62.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 7 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] sitting at +31.53 and its Gross Margin at +63.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.30%. These measurements indicate that Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.60%. Its Return on Equity is 17.24, and its Return on Assets is 11.83. These metrics all suggest that Arista Networks, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.86 and P/E Ratio of 20.96. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] earns $935,378 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.02 and its Current Ratio is 4.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] has 76.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 173.31 to 331.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 2.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.