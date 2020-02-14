Aytu BioScience, Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] shares went higher by 5.82% from its previous closing of $0.76, now trading at the price of $0.80, also adding 0.04 points. Is AYTU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 794745 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AYTU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 18.59M float and a +10.62% run over in the last seven days. AYTU share price has been hovering between $2.61 and $0.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 2.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.76.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 20 Feb (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] sitting at -222.35 and its Gross Margin at +40.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50. Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] earns $138,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] has 20.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 2.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.64, which indicates that it is 9.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.