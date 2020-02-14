Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $74.11 after BKI shares went up by 5.87% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Black Knight, Inc. [NYSE:BKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.03 to 70.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Black Knight, Inc. [BKI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] sitting at +24.38 and its Gross Margin at +24.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60%. These measurements indicate that Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.64, and its Return on Assets is 4.56. These metrics suggest that this Black Knight, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.33 and P/E Ratio of 90.63. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] earns $237,021 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] has 148.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.03 to 70.34. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.18. This RSI suggests that Black Knight, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. [BKI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.