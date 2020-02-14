The share price of Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] inclined by $2.31, presently trading at $2.74. The company’s shares saw 82.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.50 recorded on 02/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BLNK jumped by +9.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.12% compared to 0.24 of all time high it touched on 02/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.79%, while additionally dropping -6.85% during the last 12 months. Blink Charging Co. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.26% increase from the current trading price.

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 4.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.31.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 6 Apr (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] sitting at -444.95 and its Gross Margin at -344.49.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] earns $54,405 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.74 and its Current Ratio is 3.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has 27.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $63.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 4.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.76, which indicates that it is 11.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blink Charging Co. [BLNK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.