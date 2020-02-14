Bridgeline Digital, Inc.[BLIN] stock saw a move by -3.55% on Thursday, touching 640232. Based on the recent volume, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BLIN shares recorded 2.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] stock could reach median target price of $210.00.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] stock additionally went up by +5.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BLIN stock is set at -85.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BLIN shares showcased -14.65% decrease. BLIN saw -89.81% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.56% compared to high within the same period of time.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.69.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 20 May (In 96 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] sitting at -63.13 and its Gross Margin at +39.91, this company’s Net Margin is now -98.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -297.40%. Its Return on Equity is -230.51, and its Return on Assets is -85.52. These metrics suggest that this Bridgeline Digital, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] earns $138,222 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.44. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] has 2.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 16.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 10.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] a Reliable Buy?

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. [BLIN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.