Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] dipped by -0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $111.66 price per share at the time. Chevron Corporation represents 1.90B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $212.20B with the latest information.

The Chevron Corporation traded at the price of $111.66 with 5.93 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CVX shares recorded 6.46M.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.40 to 127.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $112.04.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Fri 24 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chevron Corporation [CVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chevron Corporation [CVX] sitting at -0.23 and its Gross Margin at +2.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.10%. Its Return on Equity is 1.96, and its Return on Assets is 1.19. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.57.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] has 1.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $212.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.40 to 127.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chevron Corporation [CVX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chevron Corporation [CVX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.