Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] dipped by -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $4.74 price per share at the time. Community Health Systems, Inc. represents 119.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $573.07M with the latest information.

The Community Health Systems, Inc. traded at the price of $4.74 with 908715 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CYH shares recorded 2.07M.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE:CYH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 5.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 19 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] sitting at +6.26 and its Gross Margin at +6.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Assets is -4.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 112.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.73.

What about valuation? This company's Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.16.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] earns $162,701 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.32 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 3.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.