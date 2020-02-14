Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] opened at N/A and closed at $163.83 a share within trading session on 02/13/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $163.42.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] had 2.54 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.48M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.14%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.49%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $110.29 during that period and DHR managed to take a rebound to $169.19 in the last 52 weeks.

Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.29 to 169.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $163.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 16 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Danaher Corporation [DHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Danaher Corporation [DHR] sitting at +18.25 and its Gross Margin at +55.74.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.60%. Its Return on Equity is 8.32, and its Return on Assets is 4.43. These metrics suggest that this Danaher Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.35. Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 40.35. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.86 and its Current Ratio is 5.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] has 703.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $115.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.29 to 169.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Danaher Corporation [DHR] a Reliable Buy?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.