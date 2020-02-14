Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] saw a change by 39.39% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.24. The company is holding 11.71M shares with keeping 8.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 53.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.74% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -38.81%, trading +48.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 11.71M shares valued at 5.43 million were bought and sold.

Digital Ally, Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Fri 3 Apr (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] sitting at -93.49 and its Gross Margin at +35.09.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -164.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -144.90%. Its Return on Assets is -113.01.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 118.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] earns $118,857 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] has 11.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 5.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 16.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.