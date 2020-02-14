Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] saw a change by 0.21% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.94. The company is holding 368.77M shares with keeping 363.91M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 30.29% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.16%, trading +11.95% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 368.77M shares valued at 1.84 million were bought and sold.

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.12 to 37.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.86.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] sitting at +16.59 and its Gross Margin at +33.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 8.83, and its Return on Assets is 5.26. These metrics suggest that this Duke Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.59.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has 368.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.12 to 37.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 1.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.13. This RSI suggests that Duke Realty Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.