Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] took an upward turn with a change of -0.64%, trading at the price of $35.98 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.53 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dynatrace, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.77M shares for that time period. DT monthly volatility recorded 5.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.30%. PS value for DT stocks is 19.30 with PB recorded at 10.71.

Dynatrace, Inc. [NYSE:DT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 36.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.21.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Apr (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] sitting at -16.46 and its Gross Margin at +64.15, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.80%. Its Return on Assets is -6.26.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,130.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 176.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.26.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] earns $217,550 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.22. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] has 274.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 36.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 111.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.40. This RSI suggests that Dynatrace, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.