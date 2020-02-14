The share price of EQM Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE: EQM] inclined by $21.56, presently trading at $21.44. The company’s shares saw 0.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $21.31 recorded on 02/13/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EQM fall by -3.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.00% compared to -0.72 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.64%, while additionally dropping -49.60% during the last 12 months. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.42% increase from the current trading price.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE:EQM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.31 to 47.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.56.

Fundamental Analysis of EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] sitting at +66.64 and its Gross Margin at +74.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00%. These measurements indicate that EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20%. Its Return on Equity is 6.97, and its Return on Assets is 3.72. These metrics suggest that this EQM Midstream Partners, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.62 and P/E Ratio of 19.28. These metrics all suggest that EQM Midstream Partners, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.55 and its Current Ratio is 0.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 3.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] a Reliable Buy?

EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.