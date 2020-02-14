Fifth Third Bancorp[FITB] stock saw a move by 0.64% on Thursday, touching 2.77 million. Based on the recent volume, Fifth Third Bancorp stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FITB shares recorded 713.76M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock additionally went up by +0.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FITB stock is set at 11.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FITB shares showcased 16.93% increase. FITB saw -5.72% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.42% compared to high within the same period of time.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.17 to 31.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at +32.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.20%. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 13.30, and its Return on Assets is 1.58. These metrics suggest that this Fifth Third Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.59.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 713.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.17 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 1.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.