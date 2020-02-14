Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] dipped by -1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $8.16 price per share at the time. Ford Motor Company represents 4.06B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.48B with the latest information.

The Ford Motor Company traded at the price of $8.16 with 15.12 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of F shares recorded 48.03M.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.02 to 10.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Apr (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ford Motor Company [F]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ford Motor Company [F] sitting at +0.35 and its Gross Margin at +12.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.70%. Its Return on Equity is 0.14, and its Return on Assets is 0.02. These metrics suggest that this Ford Motor Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99. Ford Motor Company [F] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.11 and P/E Ratio of 278.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.05 and its Current Ratio is 1.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ford Motor Company [F] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor Company [F], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.