The share price of General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] inclined by $35.29, presently trading at $34.76. The company’s shares saw 5.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $32.97 recorded on 02/13/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GM jumped by +3.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.60% compared to 1.23 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.40%, while additionally dropping -9.51% during the last 12 months. General Motors Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $47.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.77% increase from the current trading price.

General Motors Company [NYSE:GM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.97 to 41.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of General Motors Company [GM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Motors Company [GM] sitting at +4.31 and its Gross Margin at +10.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 16.69, and its Return on Assets is 2.96. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. General Motors Company [GM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 7.60. These metrics all suggest that General Motors Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

General Motors Company [GM] has 1.46B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $51.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.97 to 41.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 2.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Motors Company [GM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Motors Company [GM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.