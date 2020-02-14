GoDaddy Inc.[GDDY] stock saw a move by 9.34% on Thursday, touching 2.45 million. Based on the recent volume, GoDaddy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GDDY shares recorded 171.55M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] stock could reach median target price of $88.50.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] stock additionally went up by +12.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GDDY stock is set at -0.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.10% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GDDY shares showcased 13.43% increase. GDDY saw -5.84% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 29.30% compared to high within the same period of time.

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE:GDDY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.93 to 82.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.87.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 7 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] sitting at +6.15 and its Gross Margin at +57.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 12.05, and its Return on Assets is 1.30. These metrics suggest that this GoDaddy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 306.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 304.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.50 and P/E Ratio of 102.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] earns $390,295 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 118.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has 171.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.93 to 82.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 2.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.95. This RSI suggests that GoDaddy Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] a Reliable Buy?

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.