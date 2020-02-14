Healthpeak Properties, Inc.[PEAK] stock saw a move by 1.44% on Thursday, touching 3.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PEAK shares recorded 510.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] stock additionally went up by +2.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PEAK stock is set at 21.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PEAK shares showcased 11.32% increase. PEAK saw -1.71% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 29.18% compared to high within the same period of time.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] sitting at +11.82 and its Gross Margin at +32.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60%. These measurements indicate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 18.82, and its Return on Assets is 7.90. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PEAK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.17 and P/E Ratio of 410.12. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] earns $9,187,507 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has 510.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 1.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.