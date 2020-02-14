JetBlue Airways Corporation[JBLU] stock saw a move by -0.58% on Thursday, touching 2.54 million. Based on the recent volume, JetBlue Airways Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of JBLU shares recorded 290.72M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock additionally went up by +7.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of JBLU stock is set at 19.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, JBLU shares showcased 18.14% increase. JBLU saw -0.72% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.40% compared to high within the same period of time.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.60 to 21.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.56.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 28 Apr (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] sitting at +10.06 and its Gross Margin at +13.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.09, and its Return on Assets is 5.09. These metrics suggest that this JetBlue Airways Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.72.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has 290.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.60 to 21.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] a Reliable Buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.