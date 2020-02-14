Kinder Morgan, Inc. [NYSE: KMI] shares went higher by 0.39% from its previous closing of $21.94, now trading at the price of $22.02, also adding 0.08 points. Is KMI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KMI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.95B float and a +4.47% run over in the last seven days. KMI share price has been hovering between $21.99 and $18.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.65 to 21.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 15 Apr (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] sitting at +29.74 and its Gross Margin at +37.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 6.50, and its Return on Assets is 2.86. These metrics suggest that this Kinder Morgan, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.65.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] has 2.29B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $50.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.65 to 21.99. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.