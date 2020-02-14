Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated[PEG] stock saw a move by 0.26% on Thursday, touching 2.19 million. Based on the recent volume, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PEG shares recorded 511.25M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock could reach median target price of $66.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock additionally went up by +0.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PEG stock is set at 4.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PEG shares showcased 1.83% increase. PEG saw -8.64% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.60% compared to high within the same period of time.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.27 to 63.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.21.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 26 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] sitting at +25.27 and its Gross Margin at +25.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.19, and its Return on Assets is 3.27. These metrics suggest that this Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.06 and P/E Ratio of 20.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] earns $1,350,096 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.53 and its Current Ratio is 0.71. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has 511.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.27 to 63.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 1.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.