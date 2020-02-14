ShockWave Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWAV] shares went lower by -8.19% from its previous closing of $47.74, now trading at the price of $43.83, also adding -3.91 points. Is SWAV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 876369 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SWAV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 30.33M float and a -4.27% run over in the last seven days. SWAV share price has been hovering between $68.39 and $24.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ:SWAV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.58 to 68.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.74.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 13 May (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] sitting at -336.39 and its Gross Margin at +40.88.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -82.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.40%. Its Return on Equity is -96.39, and its Return on Assets is -72.92. These metrics suggest that this ShockWave Medical, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.17.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 27.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] earns $75,698 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.65 and its Current Ratio is 5.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] has 31.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.58 to 68.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. [SWAV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.