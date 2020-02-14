LivePerson, Inc. [LPSN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $34.26 after LPSN shares went down by -23.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

LivePerson, Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.15 to 45.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 7 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of LivePerson, Inc. [LPSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LivePerson, Inc. [LPSN] sitting at -7.46 and its Gross Margin at +71.78, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.40%. Its Return on Equity is -16.11, and its Return on Assets is -9.57. These metrics suggest that this LivePerson, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -41.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.36. LivePerson, Inc. [LPSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 233.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, LivePerson, Inc. [LPSN] earns $225,893 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

LivePerson, Inc. [LPSN] has 66.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.15 to 45.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is LivePerson, Inc. [LPSN] a Reliable Buy?

LivePerson, Inc. [LPSN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.