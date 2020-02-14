Lowe’s Companies, Inc.[LOW] stock saw a move by -0.21% on Thursday, touching 2.52 million. Based on the recent volume, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LOW shares recorded 766.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] stock additionally went up by +2.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LOW stock is set at 22.97% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LOW shares showcased 33.32% increase. LOW saw -0.34% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 36.21% compared to high within the same period of time.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [NYSE:LOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.60 to 125.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $125.03.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] sitting at +8.56 and its Gross Margin at +30.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.80%. Its Return on Equity is 48.48, and its Return on Assets is 6.60. These metrics all suggest that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 445.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 394.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.73 and P/E Ratio of 33.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] earns $237,697 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.11 and its Current Ratio is 0.98. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] has 766.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $95.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.60 to 125.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 1.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [LOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.