Newmark Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] dipped by -2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $11.79 price per share at the time. Newmark Group, Inc. represents 186.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.20B with the latest information.

The Newmark Group, Inc. traded at the price of $11.79 with 2.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NMRK shares recorded 844.54K.

Newmark Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.02 to 13.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] sitting at +12.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 24.39, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NMRK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 256.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] earns $410,542 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. [NMRK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.