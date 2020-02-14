Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.[NOG] stock saw a move by -0.62% on Thursday, touching 5.88 million. Based on the recent volume, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NOG shares recorded 410.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] stock could reach median target price of $3.63.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] stock additionally went down by -4.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -20.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NOG stock is set at -33.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by -24.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NOG shares showcased -0.62% decrease. NOG saw -45.58% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.88% compared to high within the same period of time.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NYSE:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 2.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.61.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 10 Mar (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] sitting at +50.13 and its Gross Margin at +53.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.20%. These measurements indicate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Assets is 13.45.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 193.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 193.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.19 and P/E Ratio of 2.49. These metrics all suggest that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] earns $24,695,916 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] has 410.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $657.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 6.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. [NOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.