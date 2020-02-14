Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went up by 6.57% or 0.48 points up from its previous closing price of $7.31. The stock reached $7.79 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NVAX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +13.89% in the period of the last 7 days.

NVAX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.05, at one point touching $7.51. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $44.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -82.30% after the recent low of $3.54.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 44.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.31.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 16 Mar (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] has 34.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $271.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 44.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 10.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.