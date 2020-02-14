Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] saw a change by 1.80% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $28.85. The company is holding 292.01M shares with keeping 43.60M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.01% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.07% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -22.07%, trading +13.58% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 292.01M shares valued at 6.86 million were bought and sold.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.46 to 37.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.34.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 6 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] sitting at -22.10 and its Gross Margin at +40.92.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.60%. Its Return on Equity is -99.64, and its Return on Assets is -43.27. These metrics suggest that this Peloton Interactive, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] earns $468,270 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 65.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 2.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] has 292.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.46 to 37.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. [PTON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.