PepsiCo, Inc.[PEP] stock saw a move by -0.01% on Thursday, touching 1.66 million. Based on the recent volume, PepsiCo, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PEP shares recorded 1.40B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] stock could reach median target price of $145.00.

PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] stock additionally went up by +0.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PEP stock is set at 28.35% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.98% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PEP shares showcased 13.44% increase. PEP saw -0.46% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.90% compared to high within the same period of time.

PepsiCo, Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 111.88 to 147.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.47.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] sitting at +16.08 and its Gross Margin at +54.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.80%. These measurements indicate that PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.70%. Its Return on Equity is 98.52, and its Return on Assets is 15.70. These metrics all suggest that PepsiCo, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 222.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 194.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.70 and P/E Ratio of 28.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] earns $242,172 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.81. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] has 1.40B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $204.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 111.88 to 147.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 1.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.88. This RSI suggests that PepsiCo, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.