Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.[PAA] stock saw a move by -0.25% on Thursday, touching 4.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PAA shares recorded 744.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] stock could reach median target price of $23.00.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] stock additionally went down by -2.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.95% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PAA stock is set at -31.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.85% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PAA shares showcased -24.72% decrease. PAA saw -35.89% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.05% compared to high within the same period of time.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.57 to 25.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.24.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] sitting at +5.99 and its Gross Margin at +6.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.00%. Its Return on Equity is 17.28, and its Return on Assets is 7.99. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has 744.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.57 to 25.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 2.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.