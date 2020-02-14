Radian Group Inc.[RDN] stock saw a move by -0.96% on Thursday, touching 859196. Based on the recent volume, Radian Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RDN shares recorded 203.61M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Radian Group Inc. [RDN] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] stock additionally went down by -1.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RDN stock is set at 23.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RDN shares showcased 12.03% increase. RDN saw -8.21% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.35% compared to high within the same period of time.

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.42 to 26.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] sitting at +61.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.60%. These measurements indicate that Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 17.84, and its Return on Assets is 10.53. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.86.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.27.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has 203.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.42 to 26.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Radian Group Inc. [RDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Radian Group Inc. [RDN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.