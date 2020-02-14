Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] took an upward turn with a change of 0.52%, trading at the price of $13.50 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.68M shares for that time period. SBH monthly volatility recorded 3.86%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.18%. PS value for SBH stocks is 0.42 with PB recorded at 675.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:SBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.46 to 21.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.43.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] sitting at +11.83 and its Gross Margin at +46.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.80%. Its Return on Assets is 12.95.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 103.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] earns $128,999 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 39.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 2.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] has 118.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.46 to 21.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.55. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.