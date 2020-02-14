Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] shares went lower by -4.07% from its previous closing of $35.86, now trading at the price of $34.40, also adding -1.46 points. Is SEE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.76 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SEE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 153.64M float and a -8.22% run over in the last seven days. SEE share price has been hovering between $47.13 and $35.43 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.43 to 47.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.86.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 6 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] sitting at +15.17 and its Gross Margin at +31.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Assets is 2.89.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] earns $305,335 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has 156.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.43 to 47.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 3.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.